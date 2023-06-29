Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.92. Hooker Furnishings has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 57.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

