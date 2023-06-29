Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HST. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after acquiring an additional 239,021 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,280,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

