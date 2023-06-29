Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 7,453 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,453 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $708,109.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,733.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HOV opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $581.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 79.84% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $703.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOV. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,755,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 65,519 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

