Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HSON. TheStreet lowered Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of HSON opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.45). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.60 million. Analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

(Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.