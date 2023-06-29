Hussein Mecklai Sells 624 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $53,520.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,470.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 476 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $48,023.64.

On Monday, May 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 257 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $21,824.44.

On Thursday, April 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 433 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $58,273.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $116.85.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Impinj by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 640,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,981,000 after acquiring an additional 59,015 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Impinj by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

