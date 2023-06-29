IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM opened at $149.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.