IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

