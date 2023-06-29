IFP Advisors Inc Sells 20,062 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,062 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 475,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,622,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $95.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $96.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

