IFP Advisors Inc Sells 20,168 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,168 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after buying an additional 343,265 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,499,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,806,000 after buying an additional 279,142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $180,086,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after buying an additional 209,476 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $132.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average of $122.59. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.