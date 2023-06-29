IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $169.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

