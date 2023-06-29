Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

