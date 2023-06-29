Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) versus Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Financial Survey

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Free Report) and Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Innovative Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 2.31% 23.97% 5.56% Innovative Food N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Innovative Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 2 3 1 0 1.83 Innovative Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has a consensus target price of $23.40, suggesting a potential downside of 57.72%. Given Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jerónimo Martins, SGPS is more favorable than Innovative Food.

12.7% of Innovative Food shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Innovative Food shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Innovative Food’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $26.75 billion 0.65 $621.73 million $1.95 28.38 Innovative Food N/A N/A N/A ($0.14) -2.65

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Food. Innovative Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS beats Innovative Food on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner; and cash and carry stores under the Recheio name in Portugal. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; Bem-Estar pharmacies; petrol stations; and clothing under Code brand. Further, the company operates kiosks and coffee shops under the Jeronymo name; and chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; wholesale of fruit and vegetables; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; the purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; and provision of economic and accounting, business portfolio management, financial, and sea passenger water transport services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. is a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos, SGPS, S.E.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription-based offerings. It also provides a line of specialty healthcare related products; foodservice consulting and advisory services; and sales and brand management services for organic and specialty food consumer packaged goods companies. In addition, the company offers direct to consumer and direct to business specialty food items through its websites igourmet.com and forethegourmet.com; and through other e-commerce channels, as well as operates mouth.com, an online retailer of specialty foods, monthly subscription boxes, and curated gift boxes to consumers and corporate customers. The company provides its products directly from its network of vendors and warehouses. Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

