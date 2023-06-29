Insider Buying: Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Insider Acquires A$17,000.00 in Stock

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH – Free Report) insider Richard Caldwell acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($11,333.33).

Richard Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern Hemisphere Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Richard Caldwell purchased 1,000,000 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($11,333.33).

Southern Hemisphere Mining Price Performance

About Southern Hemisphere Mining

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile. It explores for gold, copper, and manganese deposits. The company focuses on the Llahuin copper-gold project located to the north of Santiago; Colina2 copper/gold project located to the northwest of Llahuin; and Los Pumas manganese project located to east of Arica.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Hemisphere Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Hemisphere Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.