Insider Buying: Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Insider Acquires A$17,000.00 in Stock

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUHFree Report) insider Richard Caldwell acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($11,333.33).

  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Richard Caldwell purchased 1,000,000 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($11,333.33).

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile. It explores for gold, copper, and manganese deposits. The company focuses on the Llahuin copper-gold project located to the north of Santiago; Colina2 copper/gold project located to the northwest of Llahuin; and Los Pumas manganese project located to east of Arica.

