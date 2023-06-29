Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,018,323. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ABNB opened at $127.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
