Insider Selling: Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Major Shareholder Sells 2,746,138 Shares of Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $1,675,144.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,668,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $7.13.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.36% and a negative return on equity of 950.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTX. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

