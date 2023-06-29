Insider Selling: Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Major Shareholder Sells 2,746,138 Shares of Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $1,675,144.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,668,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $7.13.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.36% and a negative return on equity of 950.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTX. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avalo Therapeutics
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.