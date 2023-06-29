Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells 530,643 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $82,281,503.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,167,862,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99.
- On Friday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60.
- On Thursday, June 8th, S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44.
- On Thursday, March 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89.
Shares of WMT opened at $155.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $418.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
