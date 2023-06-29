Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells 530,643 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $82,281,503.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,167,862,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Wednesday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99.

On Friday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60.

On Thursday, June 8th, S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44.

On Thursday, March 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $155.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $418.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.