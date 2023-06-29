Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.20 and last traded at $39.30. 56,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 383,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Intapp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47.

Insider Activity

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 21,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $1,054,905.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at $31,978,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $87,124,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,646,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,424,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 21,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $1,054,905.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,978,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,361,730 shares of company stock worth $120,059,612 over the last 90 days. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth about $22,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth $6,428,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at $11,468,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,474,000 after buying an additional 183,768 shares during the period.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

