Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $473,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 35.9% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 26,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Intel by 22.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intel by 113.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,451,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $308,785,000 after buying an additional 5,029,742 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.02 billion, a PE ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

