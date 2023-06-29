Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of INTC opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 0.87. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

