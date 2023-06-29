International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.80. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.