International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Reduced by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14,357.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $131.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

