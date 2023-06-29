International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.95.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 122.59%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

