Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Increased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after buying an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $459.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

