Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,591,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 542.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 590,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 498,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 908,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 372,017 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,279,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,263,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTO stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $49.56.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

