Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

FBRX stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.54.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

