Investors Buy High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Doma Trading Up 9.7 %

DOMA opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.42. Doma has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

Doma shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, June 30th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Transactions at Doma

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 73.15% and a negative return on equity of 143.18%. The business had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter.

In other Doma news, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $37,774.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,635.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Doma by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Doma by 90.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doma in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

