Investors Buy Large Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,373,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $83.51.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

