Investors Purchase High Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.89. NOV has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

