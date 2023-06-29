Investors Purchase Large Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.