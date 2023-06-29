IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 8,250 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $1,083,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,320,349 shares in the company, valued at $961,601,044.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

On Wednesday, May 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $906,675.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $941,572.50.

On Monday, April 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $955,102.50.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.08. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $137.33.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.