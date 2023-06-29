IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 3,084 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $151,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,102,121.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IRadimed Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. The company has a market cap of $601.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.06.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IRadimed during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

