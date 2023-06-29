iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 40.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $149,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $438.68 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The stock has a market cap of $327.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $423.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

