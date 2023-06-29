iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $895,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

EAGG stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $50.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

