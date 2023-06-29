iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,963 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.