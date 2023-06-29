iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYT opened at $248.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

