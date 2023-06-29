iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

