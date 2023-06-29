Jacobs & Co. CA Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 110,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,018,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $474.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $484.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.