Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) vs. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Head to Head Comparison

Japan Steel Works and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Japan Steel Works pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Japan Steel Works pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Steel Works and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Steel Works 3.74% 5.78% 2.59% KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 1.18% 2.87% 1.06%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Steel Works 0 0 0 0 N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Japan Steel Works and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Japan Steel Works and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Steel Works $1.90 billion 0.82 $124.15 million $0.46 22.94 KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $3.89 billion 0.80 -$46.14 million N/A N/A

Japan Steel Works has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Risk and Volatility

Japan Steel Works has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Japan Steel Works beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company's Industrial Machinery Product Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery, which include excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for petrochemicals, industrial machinery, automobiles, IT, and defense applications. Its Material and Engineering Business segment provides steel casting and forgings, such as reactor and steam generator parts, rotor shafts, turbine casings, die steel, and steel rolls; clad steel products including clad steel plates and pipes; and engineering services, which include steel structures for plants and infrastructure, non-destructive inspection and analytical inspection services, and steel pressure vessels for hydrogen storage tanks for electric power and steel, oil and natural gas, and renewable energy sectors. In addition, the company offers photonics, composite materials, and metallic materials, which include semiconductors and electronic devices, camera, 5G, and sensing, aircraft parts, composite materials for mobility, and electronic parts and metallic materials. The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Shinagawa, Japan.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things. It also offers automated guided vehicles and other automation components to production cells, turnkey systems, and networked production with the aid of cloud-based IT tools; individual system components, tools and fixtures, and automated production cells; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, metal and plastic, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.

