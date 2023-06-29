Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) to Underperform

Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Sosei Group Stock Performance
Shares of SOLTF opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. Sosei Group has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $22.78.
Sosei Group Company Profile
