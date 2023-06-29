Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) to Underperform

Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Sosei Group Stock Performance

Shares of SOLTF opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. Sosei Group has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $22.78.

Sosei Group Company Profile

Sosei Group Corporation develops biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of GPR35 agonist, for inflammatory bowel disease/GI disorders, which is in preclinical stage; HTL0016878 for Schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; and PF-07258669 for anorexia.

