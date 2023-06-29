Jerry C. Griffin Sells 529 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.87, for a total value of $167,095.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,207.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $316.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.14 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.62 and a 52-week high of $323.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.87.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,344 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 836,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,844,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.89.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

