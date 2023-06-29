John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Director Purchases $94,980.00 in Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) Director David C. Dobson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $94,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,760.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WLY stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 114.48 and a beta of 1.03.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 479.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

