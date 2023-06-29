Joseph Scheeren Buys 10,000 Shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) Director Joseph Scheeren bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $24,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vaccitech Trading Down 0.9 %

VACC opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. Vaccitech plc has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.45.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Vaccitech had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, analysts expect that Vaccitech plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VACC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Vaccitech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccitech in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

