JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) versus DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Head to Head Review

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) and DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JSR and DuPont de Nemours’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JSR N/A N/A N/A $106.06 0.28 DuPont de Nemours $13.02 billion 2.46 $5.87 billion $11.53 6.04

DuPont de Nemours has higher revenue and earnings than JSR. JSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DuPont de Nemours, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JSR 0 0 0 0 N/A DuPont de Nemours 0 3 8 0 2.73

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for JSR and DuPont de Nemours, as provided by MarketBeat.

DuPont de Nemours has a consensus price target of $78.46, indicating a potential upside of 12.65%. Given DuPont de Nemours’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DuPont de Nemours is more favorable than JSR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of JSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

JSR pays an annual dividend of $31.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 106.1%. DuPont de Nemours pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. JSR pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DuPont de Nemours pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DuPont de Nemours has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares JSR and DuPont de Nemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JSR N/A N/A N/A DuPont de Nemours 43.63% 6.34% 3.92%

Summary

DuPont de Nemours beats JSR on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JSR

(Free Report)

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides photoresists and multilayer materials, CMP materials, mounting materials, materials for color LCDs, functional coating materials, heat-resistant transparent resins and functional films, photo fabrication and photo molding systems, etc. for use in semiconductor devices, smartphones, LCD TVs, OLED panel materials, and other materials. The company's Life Sciences Business offers diagnostic and research reagents to purify antibodies and drugs; bio-process materials; drug discovery and development services for biopharmaceutical development process, etc. Its Plastics Business provides synthetic resins, including ABS, AES, AS, and ASA resins for use in automobile parts, household appliances, and building materials. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, and electroless and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for organic light emitting diode, and other display applications, as well as provides high performance parts, and specialty silicone elastomers, and lubricants to automotive, aerospace, electronics, industrial, and healthcare markets. The Water & Protection segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, transportation, energy, medical packaging and building materials. The Corporate & Other segment offers auto adhesives and fluids; Multibase; and Tedlar products. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

