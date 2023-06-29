KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

KBH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.96.

KB Home Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $51.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. KB Home has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.88%.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,674,000 after buying an additional 1,225,187 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 684,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 4,419.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 645,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 630,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

