Kellogg (NYSE:K) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after acquiring an additional 369,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 583,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,150,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after buying an additional 552,179 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

