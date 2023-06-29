KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.8 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.03.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

