Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Kimball International stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $447.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.50 million. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimball International will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kimball International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimball International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Kimball International by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kimball International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kimball International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

