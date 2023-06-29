Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Kimball International stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $447.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.
Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.50 million. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimball International will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.
