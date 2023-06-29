Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $24.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,201.07%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

