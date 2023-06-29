Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Korn Ferry updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.84-$1.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.84-1.00 EPS.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $66.65.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

