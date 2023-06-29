Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $668-698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $682.71 million. Korn Ferry also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.84-$1.00 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $66.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

